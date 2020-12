Cyberpunk 2077 s-a vandut in peste 13 milioane de exemplare

Cyberpunk 2077, cel mai asteptat joc al momentului si posibil titlul care se afla in cel mai mare scandal de la No Man’s Sky incoace a reusit sa se vanda intr-un numar impresionant de exemplare in ciuda tuturor problemelor.

Informatia vine direct de la dezvoltatorul jocului, CD Projekt Red, iar numarul copiilor vandute nu include si rambursarile. Jocul a fost lansat pe 10 decembrie, iar numarul copiilor luate in considerare includ si precomenzile ( 8 milioane) si toate copiile vandute pana pe 20 decembrie.

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby announces that, based on reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors, it estimates that by 20 December inclusive gamers have purchased over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077. This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the “sell-through” figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the Company by the publication date of this report in the framework of the “Help Me Refund” campaign.