Zilele acestea aveti timp sa va puneti Windows cu licenta, ieftin

Window, cel mai folosit sistem de operare, si Office, cel mai folosit program de productivitate, acum la oferta la MMORC. Daca vreti o licenta ieftina si buna aveti mai jos o lista cu pachetele oferite de magazin, diferite variante de Office si chiar antivirus. Poate, daca tot lucrati de acasa, aveti timp sa va si reinstalati Windows-ul.
Puteti folosi si un cod de discount pentru 37% reducere pentru urmatoarele propdus: ARF37
- Windows 10 Pro Key €8.78
- McAfee Total Protection 2020 1 Device 5 Years Key Global €9.01
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Students Key Global €43.06
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Home & Students Key Global Bundle €48.57
Discount Code: ARF54 pentru o reducere de 54% la urmatoarele produse
- Microsoft Office 365 Pro Plus Global €14.09
- Microsoft Office 2019 Pro Plus Key €30.29
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Key €36.01
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 365 Pro Plus Global Bundle €19.28
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Key €23.43
Discount Code: ARF59 pentru o reducere de 59%
Discount Code: ARF37 pentru o reducere de 37%
Participa la discutie!
Marian C a zis
licentele retail sunt scumpe 600 lei